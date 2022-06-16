Walker officially out for Saturday game against Riders, Edmonton Elks bring back Holley

Send this page to someone via email

After leaving practice early on Wednesday, Edmonton Elks receiver Derel Walker has been officially listed as out for Saturday’s home opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Walker left practice after suffering a hand/finger injury, it’s not known yet if he will be place on the 1-game or 6-game injured list.

The Elks on Thursday morning brought back receiver Caleb Holley, after releasing the five-year CFL veteran earlier in the week.

During the pre-season, Holley caught a 58-yard touchdown from quarterback Nick Arbuckle in the Elks 30-20 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Holley landed back home in Las Vegas and almost immediately received a call from the Elks to come back.

Holley says knowing the playbook will be a benefit for him.

“My job is to make sure I stay on top of my game,” Holley said.

“When I am here and learning everything I can, so when the opportunity comes like now, they can just throw (me) in the lineup.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When I am here and learning everything I can, so when the opportunity comes like now, they can just throw (me) in the lineup."

Head coach Chris Jones says it was a tough decision to release Holley, but he told the 31 year-old to not drift too far away from his phone.

“He’s a pro’s pro, when he left he texted me and said ‘I’ll be here for you if you need me,'” Jones said. “24 hours or 48 hours, we needed him right back so he’s good guy and teammate.”

Walker caught six passes for 64 yards in the Elks 59-15 loss to the B.C. Lions last Saturday.

Willis retires in green and gold

Odell Willis played 11 seasons in the Canadian Football League and five of those years were in Edmonton.

On Thursday, Willis signed a contract with the Edmonton Elks to retire as a member of the green and gold.

View image in full screen Edmonton’ Odell Willis (41) celebrates a play against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during second half action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday July 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Willis played in Edmonton from 2013 to 2017, winning a Grey Cup championship in 2015. Willis was the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2014 when tied for the league-lead in in quarterback sacks with 13. That season, Willis was named a CFL All-Star.

The Elks will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in their home-opener on Saturday night.

630 CHED will have live coverage beginning with Countdown to Kick-off at 6 p.m.. The opening kick-off on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 7:30 p.m.

