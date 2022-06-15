Receiver Walker limited in Elks practice on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks are preparing for their home opener on Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

At practice on Wednesday, receiver Derel Walker left early and there was no update given about his status. The injury report sent out by the Elks after practice lists Walker as a limited participant with a hand/finger injury.

Biggest concern from today’s practice is REC Derel Walker left early and didn’t return. #Elks #CFL pic.twitter.com/X38DjNQEnY — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) June 15, 2022

The Elks lost their season-opener 59-15 to the B.C. Lions last Saturday. The Elks were without some veterans in their defence and head coach Chris Jones says the struggles of the younger players showed up in a big way.

The Elks are poised to have a few veterans return to the lineup on Saturday in offensive lineman Tony Washington, linebacker Tobi Anthigha, and defensive back Nafees Lyon. Lyon missed last week’s game because of an illness, the second-year player says he’s good to go for Saturday.

“I just wanted to make sure I was 100 per cent healthy,” Lyon said. “It was definelty a bounce-back week and I continued to work and get ready for this Saturday.”

Roster moves

The Elks have placed Canadian linebacker Jordan Reaves on the six-game injured with a fractured finger, suffered in the loss to the Lions.

The Elks also signed Canadian defensive back Nate Hamlin, who played 20 games for the Lions in 2017 and 2018 recording six special teams tackles. He was with the Elks during training camp before being released in the pre-season.

The Elks host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in their home opener on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday night.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. and 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off starting at 6 p.m.