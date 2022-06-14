Elks using lopsided loss to B.C. as a chance to better themselves

It wasn’t the way anyone thought the start of the 2022 CFL season would start for the Edmonton Elks.

Setting a franchise record for the most points allowed in a game, the Elks trailed the B.C. Lions 42-6 at the end of the first half and would lose their season-opener 59-15.

The Elks returned to the practice field on Tuesday looking to turn the page to their home opener on Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Head coach Chris Jones witnessed a poor performance from his offence, who turned the ball over too much and had issues protecting quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who once again took the first team reps on Tuesday.

On defence, anything that could wrong, did. Jones says his perspective on the game has altered somewhat.

“If you want to look at it negatively, yes, there were tons of things that we could go on and on about,” Jones said.

“We’ve chosen to correct those issues, change the things we did wrong, and choose to accept those things.

“On the flip-side, there were some positives in the game. Any pre-season game or regular season game where you don’t play like you’re supposed to, there are things you can gather from it and that’s what we decided to do as a football team.”

Ten-year CFL veteran Ed Gainey was a part of the defence that struggled on Saturday and surrendered a staggering eight touchdowns. Gainey is former Rider but says his focus is solely on making sure the Elks defence doesn’t lay an egg again this weekend.

“I can’t really focus on that as an individual. The last time we went out as a team, we got embarrassed,” Gainey said.

“I’m looking to build on getting better from last week and having the defence just come together and play 12-man football and not play as individuals.

“As much as I would like to make it about Saskatchewan, I have an obligation to this organization to come and help them win.”

Washington close to a return

Offensive lineman Tony Washington returned as a full participant Tuesday in practice and slid in his usual left tackle spot.

The 36 year-old was out for two weeks with non-COVID illness which affected his lungs. With his voice sounding still a little weak, Washington says he’s close to making his first appearance of the season on Saturday.

“I’m ready to get back in. I don’t know if this is going to be my last year,” Washington said. “I just want to come out and have a great season and do what I can to make this year special.”

Roster moves

The Elks made a trade Tuesday with the Montreal Alouettes, sending running back Walter Fletcher to the Als for a sixth round draft pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Last season, Fletcher recorded 302 rushing yards and 177 receiving yards in 11 games.

The Elks released offensive lineman Antonio Garcia and receiver Caleb Holley.

The Elks placed linebacker and 2022 fifth round pick Wesly Appolon to the six-game injured with a quad injury suffered on the first play from scrimmage in the loss Saturday to the B.C. Lions.

The Elks signed two Canadian players in defensive back Ethan Mackonzo and fullback Mike Beaudry. Makanzo was drafted by the Alouettes in the 2021 CFL draft after suiting up for the University of Montreal Carabins. Ethan is the older brother of Elks fourth overall pick Enock Makonzo. Beaudry was released last week by the Elks and will re-join the team’s practice roster.

The Elks will have their home opener this Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Kick-off on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 7:30 p.m. 630 CHED will have live coverage beginning with Countdown to Kick-off at 6 p.m.