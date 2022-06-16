Calgary man charged in Lethrbidge police’s largest fentanyl seizure to date

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Calgary man has been charged in what the Lethbridge Police Service calls its largest single seizure of fentanyl to date.

Lethbridge police began their investigation after “observing activities consistent with drug trafficking,” the LPS said in a news release Thursday morning.

A vehicle and a residence in the 1900 block of 12 Avenue South were searched and officers seized 553.2 grams of fentanyl, which police said is worth more than $337,000. This tops the LPS’ previous largest single seizure of fentanyl on June 7 of 478 grams.

View image in full screen Lethbridge police seized 553.2 grams of fentanyl, 3,597.5 grams of methamphetamine, 192.5 grams of cocaine and $14,085 cash from a vehicle and home in the 1900 block of 12 Avenue South on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Courtesy, Lethbridge police

Police also seized 3,597.5 grams of methamphetamine — one of the largest seizures of that drug locally — 192.5 grams of cocaine, as well as $14,085 in cash.

Officers conducted a search warrant and a man was arrested without incident from a home in the 300 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North.

Danny Truong, 22, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Police said Truong remains in custody while awaiting a judicial interim release hearing.