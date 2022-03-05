Lethbridge woman faces charges after police find more than $11K worth of drugs, cash

Send this page to someone via email

A search warrant of a northside home in Lethbridge has led to a string of charges for one local woman.

Lethbridge police along with the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit which includes Alberta Sheriffs, the Crime Suppression Team, priority crimes unit, tactical response unit and K9 executed the warrant at a home and in a vehicle on the 100 block of 16 Street North.

On Friday, police seized a variety of drugs with an estimated street value of more than $11,100. Police said they discovered 94.2 grams of cocaine, .4 grams of methamphetamine, 4.7 grams of Psilocybin and 81 OxyContin pills.

Officers also found $3,100 in cash and 1,500 illegal cigarettes, which police described as black stock tobacco only for sale to consumers by Indian Tax Exemption retailers and duty-free shops.

Fifty-eight-year-old, Susan Graf of Lethbridge is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Graf was released by police and is scheduled back in court on May 26.