Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge woman faces charges after police find more than $11K worth of drugs, cash

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted March 5, 2022 6:33 pm
Lethbridge woman faces charges after police find more than $11K worth of drugs, cash - image View image in full screen
Courtesy: Lethbridge Police

A search warrant of a northside home in Lethbridge has led to a string of charges for one local woman.

Lethbridge police along with the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit which includes Alberta Sheriffs, the Crime Suppression Team, priority crimes unit, tactical response unit and K9 executed the warrant at a home and in a vehicle on the 100 block of 16 Street North.

On Friday, police seized a variety of drugs with an estimated street value of more than $11,100. Police said they discovered 94.2 grams of cocaine, .4 grams of methamphetamine, 4.7 grams of Psilocybin and 81 OxyContin pills.

Read more: Lethbridge woman arrested and charged for ‘substantial’ cash theft

Officers also found $3,100 in cash and 1,500 illegal cigarettes, which police described as black stock tobacco only for sale to consumers by Indian Tax Exemption retailers and duty-free shops.

Story continues below advertisement

Fifty-eight-year-old, Susan Graf of Lethbridge is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Graf was released by police and is scheduled back in court on May 26.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drug Bust taglps tagLethbridge Crime tagLethbridge Police tagSCAN tagSafer Communities And Neighbourhoods taglethbridge drug bust tagSusan Graf tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers