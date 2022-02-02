2 men charged after Lethbridge police seize drugs, stolen property, brass knuckles

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged after an investigation that started with a stolen vehicle in southern Alberta.

On Jan. 24, members of the Lethbridge Police Service crime suppression team (CST) located a truck that was reported stolen earlier from Picture Butte, Alta. Police say the truck was used in a crime in Taber.

The 2018 Dodge Ram was parked in front of a business in the 100 block of 13 Street N. in Lethbridge.

When police searched the truck they found more than $2,300 worth of property that police allege was stolen from a Taber business. More than 23 grams of methamphetamine, an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine and 32 grams of buffing agent, as well we brass knuckles, were also seized by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested two men arrested without incident.

Daniel Raymond Fraser, 36, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

Daylan Strembesky, 38, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25.