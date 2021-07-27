Lethbridge ranked worst on StatsCan’s 2020 crime severity index

Send this page to someone via email

For the second year in a row, the Lethbridge census metropolitan area leads the way on Statistics Canada’s crime severity index (CSI), coming in first with a CSI of 138.7 — more than 20 points higher than Winnipeg, which is second on the list.

The CSI takes into account the volume of crime in an area, with added weight for more serious offences.

Lethbridge ranks seventh in violent crime severity index with a rating of 109.3, roughly six per cent higher than in 2019, while Winnipeg leads the country at 154.8.

Violent crime includes homicide, assault, violent firearms offences, robbery and extortion.

The index also tracks crime rates and Lethbridge finds itself worst in four of five categories: total crime, violent crime, property crime and drug offences, while ranking fourth for other Criminal Code offences.

There were 764 drug offences in 2020 — a 24 per cent increase over the previous year — while most other crime rates remained fairly stable or even dropped from 2019.

There is more good news: Lethbridge’s overall CSI dropped nearly three per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, but it remains well above the 103.5 rating it received in 2016, the first year the Lethbridge CMA was included in the crime severity index.

Lethbridge police Chief Shaheen Mehdizadeh and Mayor Chris Spearman are expected to address the crime severity index report on Wednesday morning.