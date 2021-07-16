Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

Police investigating multiple suspicious fires in south Lethbridge

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 7:10 pm
Lethbridge police believe a series of fires on July 15 and 16 in the city are suspicious. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police believe a series of fires on July 15 and 16 in the city are suspicious. Eloise Therien / Global News

Following a series of suspicious fires on Thursday, Lethbridge police have added another blaze to a list of incidents currently under investigation.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, officials were alerted to a grass fire in the coulee between Scenic Drive and 7 Avenue S.

Police said fire crews were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to any nearby homes.

The blaze came after officials were alerted to several other fires on the south side the morning prior.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a grass fire was reported at around 11:20 a.m. east of 43 Street near 20 Avenue S., and police believe multiple other fires were started nearby within a short timespan. Those included another grass fire as well as fence and recycling bin blazes in a residential area to the west.

READ MORE: Man charged after RCMP say fires deliberately set on Siksika Nation 

Police are asking anyone with information on these incidents, including security footage of the areas, to call 403-328-4444.

