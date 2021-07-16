Police investigating multiple suspicious fires in south Lethbridge

Following a series of suspicious fires on Thursday, Lethbridge police have added another blaze to a list of incidents currently under investigation.
At approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, officials were alerted to a grass fire in the coulee between Scenic Drive and 7 Avenue S.
Police said fire crews were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to any nearby homes.
The blaze came after officials were alerted to several other fires on the south side the morning prior.
According to police, a grass fire was reported at around 11:20 a.m. east of 43 Street near 20 Avenue S., and police believe multiple other fires were started nearby within a short timespan. Those included another grass fire as well as fence and recycling bin blazes in a residential area to the west.
Police are asking anyone with information on these incidents, including security footage of the areas, to call 403-328-4444.
