Woman charged after 2 police officers allegedly assaulted during arrest in Orillia

Police say a woman has been charged after two police officers in Orillia were allegedly assaulted during an arrest.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on June 15, just before 11:15 a.m., an employee of a store called officers after a woman refused to leave the downtown business.

Police said the woman was “yelling and banging” on the windows of the business.

Officers said the person refused to leave and “appeared to be consuming an alcoholic beverage.”

“Upon police arrival, the individual again refused to leave the location,” officers said in a news release.

Police alleged that when two officers attempted to arrest the woman, they were assaulted.

“Officers were able to subdue the suspect without further incident,” police said.

Twenty-six-year-old Susan McGee from Orillia has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and resisting a police officer.

OPP said McGee was released and is scheduled to appear in court in July.