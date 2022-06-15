4th man arrested in connection with Toronto jewelry store robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a jewelry store in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said, on Feb. 24, officers received a report of a robbery at a jewelry store in the Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue area.

Police said a masked man entered the store and allegedly pulled out a handgun and ordered the employee to lay on the ground.

Officers said the man then opened the door, allowing two more men to enter the store.

According to police, the men “took a substantial amount of jewelry and place it into bags they brought with them.”

Officers said the men then fled the scene with the stolen property.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Brampton, a 25-year-old man from Vaughan and a 34-year-old man from Toronto were previously arrested in connection with the alleged robbery.

Officers said on June 8, 32-year-old Jermaine Davis from Toronto was arrested and charged with several offences including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and using a firearm during commission of indictable offence.

Police said he appeared in court on June 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.