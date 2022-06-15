Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4th man arrested in connection with Toronto jewelry store robbery: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 6:24 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a jewelry store in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said, on Feb. 24, officers received a report of a robbery at a jewelry store in the Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue area.

Police said a masked man entered the store and allegedly pulled out a handgun and ordered the employee to lay on the ground.

Officers said the man then opened the door, allowing two more men to enter the store.
According to police, the men “took a substantial amount of jewelry and place it into bags they brought with them.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with jewelry store robbery in Toronto

Officers said the men then fled the scene with the stolen property.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a 19-year-old man from Brampton, a 25-year-old man from Vaughan and a 34-year-old man from Toronto were previously arrested in connection with the alleged robbery.

Officers said on June 8, 32-year-old Jermaine Davis from Toronto was arrested and charged with several offences including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and using a firearm during commission of indictable offence.

Police said he appeared in court on June 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagToronto robbery tagrobbery investigation tagCoxwell avenue tagGerrard Street East tagtoronto police robbery tagrobbery toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers