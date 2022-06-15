Menu

Crime

Slain 7-year-old’s mom takes the stand in Edmonton murder trial

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 8:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Mother of slain girl testifies at Day 7 of Mill Woods murder trial' Mother of slain girl testifies at Day 7 of Mill Woods murder trial
The trial continued Wednesday for David Moss, charged with second-degree murder in the death of his friend's seven-year-old daughter Bella Rose Desrosiers in Mill Woods. Sarah Komadina shares details from Day 7, in which the mother of the victim took to the stand.

WARNING: This article contains content that readers may find disturbing.

Melissa Desrosiers said she thought she was helping a friend the day her seven-year-old daughter was killed in southeast Edmonton.

David Moss has admitted to killing Bella Rose Desrosiers but his defence is arguing he is not criminally responsible for her death. Moss has been charged with second-degree murder.

Desrosiers took the stand at the Edmonton Law Courts on Wednesday afternoon. She was in a different room than Moss and had a support dog at her side as she recounted what happened leading up to Bella’s death at her home in Mill Woods.

Desrosiers testified she knew of Moss growing up as they lived in a small town, but didn’t know him well. She didn’t have a full conversation with him until he gave her a tattoo that honours her husband Ben, who died by suicide.

Read more: Wife, sister of man accused of killing Edmonton girl in Mill Woods testify at murder trial

They were Facebook friends, and on the day of Bella’s death in 2020, Moss talked to Desrosiers on the phone. She said he seemed distraught and possibly suicidal. She went to his house to check on him and said he looked much different than the previous times she saw him. He looked like he hadn’t slept for days and was unkept and sullen, she said.

“He didn’t seem like he was in a safe place to be by himself,” Desrosiers told the court.

“My fear was that he would kill himself, and he had a family, and I didn’t want the same loss for another family that I had.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton man charged in Mill Woods girl’s death cross-examined at Day 5 of murder trial' Edmonton man charged in Mill Woods girl’s death cross-examined at Day 5 of murder trial
Edmonton man charged in Mill Woods girl’s death cross-examined at Day 5 of murder trial

She took him home with her and picked up her two daughters along the way. This was the first time Bella met Moss. The girls gave him pictures they drew. Desrosiers said he seemed normal and said, ‘Thank you.’

Read more: 7-year-old stabbing victim Bella Rose Desrosiers had ‘a huge, kind heart’

Once they arrived at Desrosiers’ home, Moss said he would take a shower and a nap and Desrosiers said she heated a lasagna for Moss and then checked on him. He told her that he was feeling “very anxious.”

Desrosiers left him in the room and hid a block of knives in her master bedroom because she still feared Moss might self-harm.

She said she started to put her girls to bed when Moss appeared behind Desrosiers and started to attack Bella, cutting her with a pair of scissors.

“I was swearing and screaming at him, ‘Why?’ And he said: ‘I am doing this for Ben,'” Desrosiers said.

He went to sit on the couch, Desrosiers said.

“I don’t remember him saying anything, just staring,” she added.

“I kept saying to him, ‘Get out of the house,’ and he just sat there.”

The defence has closed its case. It is arguing that Moss suffered severe mental health problems and is not criminally responsible for Bella’s death. The Crown will continue its case Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Wife of man accused of murdering Edmonton girl describes tragic day' Wife of man accused of murdering Edmonton girl describes tragic day
Wife of man accused of murdering Edmonton girl describes tragic day
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
