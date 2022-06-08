Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wife of man accused of murdering girl in Edmonton home describes the day of killing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2022 5:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Man accused of killing 7-year-old Edmonton girl pleads not guilty' Man accused of killing 7-year-old Edmonton girl pleads not guilty
WATCH (June 6): David Moss, who is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of seven-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers at a home in Mill Woods, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. Sarah Komadina reports.

A woman has told an Edmonton murder trial she sought mental health help for her husband several hours before the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.

David Moss, who is 36, is seeking a ruling that he is not criminally responsible of second-degree murder in the May 2020 killing of Bella Rose Desrosiers.

Read more: 7-year-old stabbing victim Bella Rose Desrosiers had ‘a huge, kind heart’

His wife, Tracy Couture-Strarosta, says Moss called on the morning of the killing saying he was going to kill himself and go to jail for a very long time.

She says she called Edmonton’s Police and Crisis Response Team and asked them to take him somewhere, but she had no luck.

Trending Stories

Later that morning, Couture-Strarosta said the child’s mother, Melissa Desrosiers, volunteered to take Moss to the hospital to get him help and texted her later that evening that Bella had been killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 in custody after child killed following stabbing in southeast Edmonton

Couture-Strarosta is to continue her testimony later Wednesday.

The trial is being heard by judge alone.

— More to come.. 

Click to play video: 'Man charged with 2nd-degree murder of Edmonton girl to have psychiatric assessment' Man charged with 2nd-degree murder of Edmonton girl to have psychiatric assessment
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder of Edmonton girl to have psychiatric assessment – May 22, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Mental Health tagEdmonton police tagSecond Degree Murder tagAlberta Justice tagfatal stabbing tagNot Criminally Responsible tagalberta law courts tagbella rose desrosiers tagEdmonton Murder Trial tagDavid Moss tagPolice and Crisis Response Team tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers