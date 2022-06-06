Man accused of killing girl in southeast Edmonton home pleads not guilty at murder trial

A man accused of in the stabbing death of a seven-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton has pleaded not guilty.
David Moss, who was 34 at the time of being charged, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2020 killing of Bella Rose Desrosiers.
It happened at a home near 25 Avenue and 43 Street in Mill Woods.
A Crown lawyer told the judge-alone trial that Bella’s mother tried to defend her during the attack in the girl’s bedroom.
Moss, who had been seen hours earlier by police and a mental health worker, was staying at the Desrosiers’ home.
Court heard the mother was to take Moss to the hospital after Bella and her other daughter went to bed because she was concerned her new friend was suicidal.
The trial is to continue on Wednesday.
