Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of killing girl in southeast Edmonton home pleads not guilty at murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2022 2:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Man accused of killing 7-year-old Edmonton girl pleads not guilty' Man accused of killing 7-year-old Edmonton girl pleads not guilty
David Moss, who is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of seven-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers at a home in Mill Woods, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. Sarah Komadina reports.

A man accused of in the stabbing death of a seven-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton has pleaded not guilty.

David Moss, who was 34 at the time of being charged, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2020 killing of Bella Rose Desrosiers.

Read more: 7-year-old stabbing victim Bella Rose Desrosiers had ‘a huge, kind heart’

Bella Rose Desrosiers is being remembered by her family as a little girl with a huge heart. View image in full screen
Bella Rose Desrosiers is being remembered by her family as a little girl with a huge heart. Supplied

It happened at a home near 25 Avenue and 43 Street in Mill Woods.

Story continues below advertisement

A Crown lawyer told the judge-alone trial that Bella’s mother tried to defend her during the attack in the girl’s bedroom.

David Michael Moss
David Michael Moss. Supplied

Moss, who had been seen hours earlier by police and a mental health worker, was staying at the Desrosiers’ home.

Read more: Man accused of killing 7-year-old Edmonton girl was assessed by police, mental health professionals hours before crime

Court heard the mother was to take Moss to the hospital after Bella and her other daughter went to bed because she was concerned her new friend was suicidal.

The trial is to continue on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton homicide victim Bella Rose Desrosiers’ mother shares grief' Edmonton homicide victim Bella Rose Desrosiers’ mother shares grief
Edmonton homicide victim Bella Rose Desrosiers’ mother shares grief – May 20, 2020
Related News
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton homicide tagEdmonton Law Courts tagMill Woods tagEdmonton Stabbing tagsoutheast Edmonton tagMill Woods crime tagbella rose desrosiers tagDavid Moss tagdavid moss edmonton tagsoutheast Edmonton stabbing tagDavid Moss plea tagDavid Moss Trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers