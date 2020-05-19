‘We are all disturbed’: Family of 3 lived at Mill Woods home where child died following stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Neighbours in Mill Woods say a widowed mother and her two young daughters lived at the southeast Edmonton home involved in Monday’s fatal stabbing.

On Monday evening, police were called to the home at 25 Avenue NW and 43 Street NW for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a girl under 10 with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts from emergency crews, police said the girl succumbed to her injuries on scene.

READ MORE: 1 in custody after child killed following stabbing in southeast Edmonton

A small memorial had been started by neighbours at the home on Tuesday morning.

Neighbours said that the street is quite tight-knit and many people knew the family, who they said had lived in the home for around a decade.

“We were quite close,” said neighbour Ravi Sharma. “For the past two or three years, we were having block parties… we felt quite close to each other.”

Story continues below advertisement

Several neighbours confirmed to Global News that the family had also gone through another tragedy last summer when the father of the girls had died, leaving them as a family of three.

On Monday night, police had taken a male suspect into custody.

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing on May 18, 2020 that led to the death of a girl under 10 in Edmonton. Breanna Karstens-Smith / Global News

The two girls were well known by their neighbours and had participated in the Stollery lemonade stand fundraisers.

A small memorial has been placed at a police barricade in Mill Woods where a young girl was found dead last night. Police say the death is suspicious. Neighbours tell me two little girls at the home were fun, outgoing and would host lemonade stands in the summer @globaledmonton pic.twitter.com/z3mrb4T0ik — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@Breanna_KS) May 19, 2020

“Every year we used to have singing and dancing and parties together,” Sharma said.

“We are all disturbed. We are very disturbed.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Police Service homicide detectives are investigating.

–With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith, Global News