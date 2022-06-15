Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating death on Montreal Lake Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are calling the death of a 33-year-old man from the Montreal Lake Cree Nation (MLCN) suspicious.

On June 7, 2022, at approximately 11:50 a.m., police in Waskesiu and Montreal Lake received a report of a sudden death on the First Nation community.

Officers located a deceased individual outside of a residence who has been identified as a 33-year-old male from the community. His family has been notified.

On June 7, 2022, Chad Duncan Bird was located deceased near House 612. At first, police did not release the name of the victim in an earlier release but the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit are hoping someone with information could assist in the investigation, which has been determined as a homicide.

“His name and the location are now being released because investigators would like to speak with anyone who had contact with Chad, or was in or around House 612 on June 6 or June 7, 2022,” according to a recent release.

Bird’s death is considered suspicious and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate. Police are asking anyone with information should call the Montreal Lake RCMP at 306-663-4420.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

