Two people charged following several assault reports on Montreal Lake Cree Nation

Through further investigation, police have charged two people in relation to reports of several assaults that occurred on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Police say they received the reports on April 6, 2022 at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Investigation conducted by the Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP determined that a 22-year-old man assaulted two individuals in separate incidents. One individual reported non-life-threatening injuries and the other was not injured.

Further investigation determined that a 19-year-old woman sprayed bear mace at a third individual.

“Investigators located the (man) and the (woman) at a residence on Montreal Lake Cree Nation. Despite requests from the responding officers, (they) would not exit the house,” stated RCMP in a press release.

“With the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team, they were both arrested without incident. During a subsequent search warrant at the same property, officers located and seized bear mace, a BB gun and an imitation assault rifle.”

Xavier Smith of Montreal Lake is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and administering noxious thing along with other charges under section 245 of the Criminal Code.

Smith will next appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on April 13, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Natash Fontaine of Prince Albert is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and administering noxious thing. She will next appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on April 12, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Montreal Lake Cree Nation is located 103 km north of Prince Albert.

