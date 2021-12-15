Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 12:47 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP say the death of a 43-year-old man at Montreal Lake Cree Nation is under investigation. View image in full screen
Mounties say there was an officer-involved shooting on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Tuesday. Google Maps

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man has died after an officer-involved shooting on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Initially, police were advised the man had barricaded himself in a home after using the gun to chase another individual out of the residence shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers from the surrounding area contained the scene and the man exited the home while holding a gun at roughly 10:15 p.m., police said Wednesday.

RCMP said responding officers fired their guns and injured the man.

Life-saving measures were performed by officers on the man until local EMS arrived. RCMP said while being taken to hospital in Prince Albert, the man was pronounced dead at around 11 p.m.

His name and age were not released but police said he was a resident of the Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

“This is a tragic incident for everyone involved, including the family of the deceased, the community and our officers,” Saskatchewan RCMP assistant commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a statement.

“We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and the community of Montreal Lake Cree Nation.”

Victim services have been made available to the family of the deceased, police said.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP takes these matters very seriously,” Blackmore said.

“We are giving the (SPS) our full cooperation as they conduct an independent, external investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened yesterday.”

Montreal Lake is approximately 245 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

