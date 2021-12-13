Preliminary hearing delayed for former Sask. Mountie charged with murder

Send this page to someone via email

The preliminary hearing for a former RCMP officer charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Prince Albert, Sask., has been postponed.

Bernie Herman, 53, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Braden Herman. The two are not related.

Herman has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for the week of Dec. 13 to determine if there is enough evidence for Herman to stand trial.

It is now delayed to the week of May 30, 2022, after Herman retained a new lawyer.

Story continues below advertisement

Herman’s previous lawyer, Brad Mitchell, was recently appointed as a judge in Saskatoon’s provincial court.

The body of Braden Herman, 26, was found in an isolated area of Little Red River Park on May 11.

Prince Albert police said it appeared Braden had been shot.

Read more: Former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with murder granted bail

Police said Bernie Herman and Braden Herman knew each other, and the two grew up in neighbouring northern Saskatchewan communities. Braden was from the Clearwater River Dene Nation and Bernie is from La Loche.

Bernie Herman, a 32-year member of the RCMP, resigned from the force as of June 1. He was not on duty at the time of the shooting.

He was granted bail on June 30 after a hearing the previous day. Herman’s bail conditions are under a publication ban.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement