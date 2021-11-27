Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP identify bodies found outside Prince Albert

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 27, 2021 4:35 pm
Extreme weather may be factor after trailer loaded with groceries heading for Prince Albert bursts into flames on Highway 11. View image in full screen
File / Global News

Two men from Montreal Lake Cree Nation have been identified as the individuals found dead in a vehicle about 40 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert RCMP deem deaths near Garden River suspicious

Prince Albert RCMP received a report just before 9 p.m. on Thursday of a suspicious vehicle near Highway 355 between Albertville and Meath Park.



Officers found the vehicle, a silver 2019 Volkswagon Atlas SUV, with two bodies inside.

Damien Penner, 19, and Terance Naytowhow, 34, have been identified as the two men.

Investigators are looking for any information on the whereabouts of the SUV and Penner and Naytowhow on Thursday or in the days prior.

Human remains located in North Saskatchewan River, RCMP say

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police service. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).

