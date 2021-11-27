Saskatchewan RCMP identify bodies found outside Prince Albert

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Montreal Lake Cree Nation have been identified as the individuals found dead in a vehicle about 40 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert, Sask.

Read more: Prince Albert RCMP deem deaths near Garden River suspicious

Prince Albert RCMP received a report just before 9 p.m. on Thursday of a suspicious vehicle near Highway 355 between Albertville and Meath Park.

Officers found the vehicle, a silver 2019 Volkswagon Atlas SUV, with two bodies inside.

Damien Penner, 19, and Terance Naytowhow, 34, have been identified as the two men.

Investigators are looking for any information on the whereabouts of the SUV and Penner and Naytowhow on Thursday or in the days prior.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police service. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).