No injuries reported as London police probe playground fire at Richard B. Harrison Park

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating a fire at a playground just south of the downtown core, which caused roughly $87,000 in damage.

Emergency crews were called to Richard B. Harrison Park, located just west of Wellington Street along the Thames River, around 2:05 p.m. following multiple 911 calls for a reported playground fire, fire officials said.

Fire officials say thick black smoke could be seen from several blocks away, and note the playground was engulfed when crews arrived.

Firefighters got the blaze under control quickly, and no injuries were reported, they said. Fire crews remained at the scene over the next hour dousing hot spots.

Few other details have been provided.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet issued shortly before 3:30 p.m., fire officials said a department investigator was on scene working with London police and the city’s recreation and sport department.

Inquiries to London police and to the city were not returned by publishing time.