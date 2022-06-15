Menu

Fire

No injuries reported as London police probe playground fire at Richard B. Harrison Park

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 15, 2022 5:28 pm
Firefighters douse the playground at London's Richard B. Harrison Park on June 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Firefighters douse the playground at London's Richard B. Harrison Park on June 15, 2022. London Fire Department via Twitter

London police are investigating a fire at a playground just south of the downtown core, which caused roughly $87,000 in damage.

Emergency crews were called to Richard B. Harrison Park, located just west of Wellington Street along the Thames River, around 2:05 p.m. following multiple 911 calls for a reported playground fire, fire officials said.

Fire officials say thick black smoke could be seen from several blocks away, and note the playground was engulfed when crews arrived.

Firefighters got the blaze under control quickly, and no injuries were reported, they said. Fire crews remained at the scene over the next hour dousing hot spots.

Read more: No injuries, $100K damage pegged in suspicious King Street highrise blaze: police

Few other details have been provided.

In a tweet issued shortly before 3:30 p.m., fire officials said a department investigator was on scene working with London police and the city’s recreation and sport department.

Inquiries to London police and to the city were not returned by publishing time.

