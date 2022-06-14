Menu

Fire

No injuries, $100K damage pegged in King Street highrise blaze

By Matthew Trevithick Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 6:15 pm
No injuries, $100K damage pegged in King Street highrise blaze - image View image in full screen
London Fire Department via Twitter

No injuries were reported Wednesday in connection with a fire in a fifth-floor unit of a downtown highrise, London Fire Department officials said.

Crews responded to the scene at 186 King St., a multi-floor residential building between Clarence and Richmond streets, around 2:22 p.m. for a monitor alarm.

“Smoke was showing upon arrival of the units when they turned onto King Street. There was six units that were dispatched to that particular call,” Platoon Chief Dave Hood said.

Few details have been made available, but Hood said the fire was contained to an apartment unit on the fifth floor of the building, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

“With significant amount of damage, once it’s over $100,000, we have our fire inspectors attend, so fire inspection is on scene currently and trying to determine the cause,” he said around 5:30 p.m.

“(It’s) undetermined who was actually occupying the unit. Obviously, there was someone there, so there will be one person that’s been displaced, at minimum.”

London fire crews had cleared from the scene by 4:30 p.m. with the exception of fire inspectors who remained at the scene.

Read more: Dec. 26, 2021: London, Ont. fire crews rescue 1 person from King Street apartment fire

Hood said London police have been requested to assist with the investigation. An inquiry to police was not returned by publishing time.

He adds firefighters were lucky that the building’s fire detection system caught the blaze early.

“Because the doors on highrises have self closures on them, the fire was confined to the unit. Where we run into real trouble is when those closures have been either removed, tampered with, or people have propped the door open,” he said.

“Since that was intact, the fire and the smoke didn’t travel too far beyond the unit of origin.”

