No injuries, $100K damage pegged in King Street highrise blaze

No injuries were reported Wednesday in connection with a fire in a fifth-floor unit of a downtown highrise, London Fire Department officials said.

Crews responded to the scene at 186 King St., a multi-floor residential building between Clarence and Richmond streets, around 2:22 p.m. for a monitor alarm.

“Smoke was showing upon arrival of the units when they turned onto King Street. There was six units that were dispatched to that particular call,” Platoon Chief Dave Hood said.

Emergency crews on scene of an apartment fire at 186 King St. Fire is knocked down. Primary search all clear. No injuries reported. Mechanical ventilation underway. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/1SlaSAqKpa — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 14, 2022

Few details have been made available, but Hood said the fire was contained to an apartment unit on the fifth floor of the building, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

“With significant amount of damage, once it’s over $100,000, we have our fire inspectors attend, so fire inspection is on scene currently and trying to determine the cause,” he said around 5:30 p.m.

“(It’s) undetermined who was actually occupying the unit. Obviously, there was someone there, so there will be one person that’s been displaced, at minimum.”

London fire crews had cleared from the scene by 4:30 p.m. with the exception of fire inspectors who remained at the scene.

Hood said London police have been requested to assist with the investigation. An inquiry to police was not returned by publishing time.

He adds firefighters were lucky that the building’s fire detection system caught the blaze early.

“Because the doors on highrises have self closures on them, the fire was confined to the unit. Where we run into real trouble is when those closures have been either removed, tampered with, or people have propped the door open,” he said.

“Since that was intact, the fire and the smoke didn’t travel too far beyond the unit of origin.”

Incident update – King St: secondary search complete. Continuing to ventilate upper floors above the fire. Fire is out. Crews cycling through and rehabbing. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/AxZkmuiMBW — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 14, 2022