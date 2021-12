Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department rescued one person from an apartment building blaze Sunday morning.

Police tweeted about a fire at 186 King Street at 8:59 a.m. Sunday.

The person was rescued from the fourth floor and was treated by paramedics.

There’s no word on a damage estimate or whether the fire is considered suspicious.

A Fire Prevention Investigator has been called.

Update 1 – 1 individual rescued by firefighters from a 4th floor unit and now in care and control of @MLPS911. Fire is out and ventilation of building has commenced. District Chief has requested for a Fire Prevention Investigator to attend. — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) December 26, 2021

