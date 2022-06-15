Menu

Consumer

Peterborough woman claims $500,000 on lottery scratch ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 3:00 pm
A Peterborough woman claimed $500,000 in the Instant Mystery Multiplier game from the OLG. View image in full screen
A Peterborough woman claimed $500,000 in the Instant Mystery Multiplier game from the OLG. OLG

A Peterborough, Ont., woman says her $500,000 lottery win is a “life-changing experience.”

According to the OLG, Sharlene Hetherton claimed the top prize with the Instant Mystery Multiplier game. The $10 tickets have the odds of 1 in 3.37 of winning the prize, the OLG says.

The housekeeper says she was in disbelief upon learning of her win.

“I was in tears and in shock,” she said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto to claim her winnings.

“This is a life-changing experience. Dreams can come true.”

Hetherton, a mother of three and grandmother of eight, intends to invest some of her winnings and pay off some bills.

Story continues below advertisement

Her winning ticket was purchased at Mister Convenience on Orpington Road in Peterborough.

