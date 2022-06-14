Menu

Canada

Belleville, Ont. man $11M richer after 6/49 lotto win

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 11:07 am
Bernard Boucher of Belleville, Ont., won $11 million on Lotto 649. View image in full screen
Bernard Boucher of Belleville, Ont., won $11 million on Lotto 649. OLG

Bernard Boucher of Belleville, Ont., has plenty to celebrate after becoming the latest Lotto 6/49 winner.

His draw was held April 30.

Boucher says when he initially checked his ticket using the OLG mobile app, he didn’t have his glasses on and couldn’t make out the amount he had won.

“A few hours later I went back to look at it with my glasses on. When I saw the amount, I signed my ticket right away,” Boucher said.

Boucher adds that his first moves will be to find advisors, share with family and use the win as an opportunity to travel and give back.

