Crime

Police seek to identify suspect wanted in connection with Toronto shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 11:27 am
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in Toronto.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on April 27 at around 5:21 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East area.

Officers said two groups of people were standing in front of a convenience store when a fight broke out.

Police alleged one man produced a gun and fired it at the other group.

According to police, no one was injured and the two groups of people fled the area.

Police have released photos of the suspect in hopes that the public may be able to help identify him.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting investigation in Toronto.

Officers said he is considered to be armed, violent and dangerous.

“If located, do not approach,” police said in a press release. “Call 911 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

