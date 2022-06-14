Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek to identify woman after assault reported on Toronto bus: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 5:16 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with an assault on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus.

Toronto police said on May 25, at around 6 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Yonge Street and Bishop Avenue area.

Police said a woman boarded a TTC bus.

Read more: Man charged in connection with 2 carjackings in Toronto: police

Officers said a “brief altercation took place between the woman and the victim.”

Trending Stories

Police alleged the woman assaulted the victim before getting off at the next stop and leaving in an “unknown direction.”

According to police, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now searching for a woman between 50 and 60-years-old, with a thin-to-medium build.

Officers said she has “messy grey and brown hair,” and was seen wearing a white jacket, white shorts, a black shirt, black and red socks and white slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAssault tagTTC tagToronto Transit Commission tagYonge Street tagassault investigation tagAssault suspect tagTTC assault tagbishop avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers