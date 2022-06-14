Police seek to identify woman after assault reported on Toronto bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with an assault on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus.

Toronto police said on May 25, at around 6 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Yonge Street and Bishop Avenue area.

Police said a woman boarded a TTC bus.

Officers said a “brief altercation took place between the woman and the victim.”

Police alleged the woman assaulted the victim before getting off at the next stop and leaving in an “unknown direction.”

According to police, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for a woman between 50 and 60-years-old, with a thin-to-medium build.

Officers said she has “messy grey and brown hair,” and was seen wearing a white jacket, white shorts, a black shirt, black and red socks and white slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.