Homeless man attacked with large rocks at West Vancouver’s Park Royal Mall, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man, who is experiencing homelessness, was assaulted near Park Royal Mall in West Vancouver on June 14.

Police said the victim was hit by several large rocks in the head.

“In the early morning hours of June 14th, a 55-year-old homeless male was approached by an unknown male suspect in the area of Park Royal Mall,” Sgt. Mark McLean said.

“The male yelled at the victim and threw several large rocks which resulted in lacerations to the victim’s head and hand.”

West Vancouver Police is asking the public for help to identify the suspect, who was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Story continues below advertisement

“This offence is concerning for everyone, and we are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect,” McLean said.

“The victim in this case was a vulnerable member of our community and it is not known if he was targeted for this reason”

Read more: Vicious attack on homeless man in Yaletown captured on video

The man is being described as a man with curly, dark hair, who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with a blue hat at the time of the assault.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact West Vancouver Police (604-925-7300) or BC Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8744).

2:34 Airbnb host arrested after alleged knife attack on two female guests at Vancouver rental Airbnb host arrested after alleged knife attack on two female guests at Vancouver rental