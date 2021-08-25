Menu

Crime

Vicious attack on homeless man in Yaletown captured on video; police seek suspect

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigate unprovoked attack on homeless man' Vancouver police investigate unprovoked attack on homeless man
WARNING: Disturbing content. Vancouver police have released a video of a "violent and unprovoked" attack on a homeless man in Yaletown.

WARNING: This story contains details some readers could find disturbing.

Vancouver police have released video of what it calls a “violent and unprovoked” attack on a homeless man in Yaletown last month.

Video captured on July 26 at around 1 a.m. on Hamilton Street shows a man passing by a group of young men when someone in the group swats him in the head and kicks him.

The suspect then chases the man down the street, pushes him to the ground, and kicks the defenceless victim multiple times.

Click to play video: 'Family decries heinous attack on homeless man' Family decries heinous attack on homeless man
Family decries heinous attack on homeless man – Jul 16, 2021

The suspect then walks away in the company of other men.

Police say the suspect is believed to be in his 20s, may wear glasses, and has an “above-average build and a medium skin tone.”

Read more: ‘He’s an actual human being’: Family decries horrific attack on Nanaimo homeless man

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4022.

“This must have been terrifying for the victim, who is already vulnerable and did not deserve to be treated this way,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“We owe it to him to solve this crime and we’re asking anyone with information to give us a call.”

