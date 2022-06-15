Menu

Crime

One dead after ‘targeted’ stabbing in Prince George, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 10:30 am
File photo of an RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
Prince George RCMP said one man has died after being stabbed on Queensway. Global News

One man died following a stabbing that took place Saturday morning at a commercial dwelling on Queensway in Prince George.

Police say the man was stabbed shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers found a man “in his 30s” with life-threatening injuries.

“He was transported by B.C. Ambulance Service to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.

“Police will remain at the location while the Serious Crime Unit along with Forensic Identification Services conduct their investigation.”

Prince George RCMP described the stabbing as a “targeted event,” and said there is no “increased risk to the public.”

