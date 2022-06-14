Man faces attempted murder charge after stabbing at Saskatoon hospital

Saskatoon police have charged a man after he allegedly tried to kill someone inside Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital.
Officers were called to RUH shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, according to a police press release put out Tuesday morning.
Police learned that a 55-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old man.
Trending Stories
Hospital security detained the man until Saskatoon police arrived at the hospital.
The man is in custody and police have charged him with attempted murder.
The victim is being treated in hospital and is in critical condition.
This story is developing and will be updated…
Comments