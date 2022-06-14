Menu

Canada

Man faces attempted murder charge after stabbing at Saskatoon hospital

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 12:53 pm
Police arrested a man and charged him with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed someone in a Saskatoon hospital. The victim remains in critical condition. View image in full screen
Police arrested a man and charged him with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed someone in a Saskatoon hospital. The victim remains in critical condition. File / Global News

Saskatoon police have charged a man after he allegedly tried to kill someone inside Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital.

Officers were called to RUH shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, according to a police press release put out Tuesday morning.

Police learned that a 55-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old man.

Hospital security detained the man until Saskatoon police arrived at the hospital.

Read more: Three collisions over the weekend caused by alleged impaired driving

The man is in custody and police have charged him with attempted murder.

The victim is being treated in hospital and is in critical condition.

This story is developing and will be updated…

