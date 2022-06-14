Three collisions over the weekend caused by alleged impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Three collisions, one of them fatal, rocked Saskatoon over the weekend, and police allege that all three of them involved impaired driving.

It’s a situation that frustrates Bonny Stevenson, president of the Saskatoon branch of MADD.

“I’m baffled,” Stevenson said.

“I’ll be honest. I don’t know how many times we have to get in front of the camera or get in front of whomever it takes to share our story and let people know that driving impaired kills.”

It began Friday night when a 42-year-old man was charged following a serious collision that left one injured and one dead. On Saturday, a 31-year-old man was charged after a vehicle collided with a five-year-old boy and on Sunday, a 32-year-old woman was charged after five people in a vehicle were hit.

Police allege impaired driving played a role in all three collisions.

Stevenson lost her son to impaired driving in August 2013. Quinn, who was 17-years-old, was on his way to work when his vehicle was struck by an impaired driver at the intersection of Circle Drive and College Avenue. He died at the scene.

“It’s life-changing,” Stevenson said. “There’s just no other word for it. The consequences are so huge and how it has changed our family. You know, I wish that upon no one.”

According to SGI, over the past decade collisions due to impaired driving have gone down.

“We’ve seen the number of collisions, injuries, and fatalities attributed to impaired driving cut nearly in half,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI’s media relations manager.

McMurchy said the work needs to continue because the problem of impaired driving has not been solved yet. It’s still a significant problem in the province and people are still not considering the consequences of driving impaired.

“The consequences are very extensive,” McMurchy said.

“It starts right at roadside with an immediate vehicle impoundment and an immediate licence suspension. Depending on the severity and the amount of impairment we’re talking about, you’re looking at potential criminal code charges, which is a whole other kettle of fish. You’re looking at significant fines, potentially jail time, depending on the outcome of that collision, or number of previous offences.”

McMurchy said you can add to that impaired driving education, long-term driving suspensions, extra fines, and safe driver recognition penalties. A person charged would also be responsible to add a special device to their vehicle that will only start if there is a sober driver behind the wheel.

These consequences are just a few from a long list.

Stevenson said drivers need to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

“It changes everybody’s lives,” Stevenson said. “The devastation that impaired driving leaves behind is huge.”

Stevenson said MADD in Saskatoon will be adding three more names to their memorial plaque at the end of June. She believes it to be a sad time when those deaths could have been prevented.

