5-year-old struck by impaired driver suffering from serious injuries: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon Police Service reported a collision with injuries involving a vehicle and pedestrian at 21st Street West and Avenue L South on Saturday around 7.30 p.m.

A truck travelling westbound on 21st St. W struck a five-year-old boy between Ave K and Ave L South, according to a police press release.

As a result of the collision, the child suffered from injuries for which he had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The injuries are believed to be serious but the boy is expected to recover, police said.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with Impaired Driving Causing Bodily Harm and Exceeding the legal Alcohol Limit Causing Bodily Harm.

The scene has been cleared and is open to traffic.

