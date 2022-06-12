Menu

Crime

5-year-old struck by impaired driver suffering from serious injuries: Saskatoon police

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 1:39 pm
Saskatoon Police Service arrested and charged an intoxicated man who was driving a Mercedes that collided into another vehicle causing the death of a 61-year-old woman. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police Service arrested and charged an intoxicated man who was driving a Mercedes that collided into another vehicle causing the death of a 61-year-old woman. File / Global News

Saskatoon Police Service reported a collision with injuries involving a vehicle and pedestrian at 21st Street West and Avenue L South on Saturday around 7.30 p.m.

A truck travelling westbound on 21st St. W struck a five-year-old boy between Ave K and Ave L South, according to a police press release.

As a result of the collision, the child suffered from injuries for which he had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Trending Stories

The injuries are believed to be serious but the boy is expected to recover, police said.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with Impaired Driving Causing Bodily Harm and Exceeding the legal Alcohol Limit Causing Bodily Harm.

The scene has been cleared and is open to traffic.

