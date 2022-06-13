Man’s shoes stolen after stabbing, another shot in car in violent weekend in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are reporting a violent weekend in the city that involved several people being shot while others were stabbed.

One of three stabbings reported between Friday and Sunday left a man critically injured after police say a group suspects attacked him and stole his shoes.

In a release Monday, police said officers were called to the stabbing in the 1300 block of Elgin Avenue West around 1:19 a.m. Saturday.

A 21-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and two other men in their 20s were treated for minor injuries. There was no update on the 21-year-old man’s condition Monday.

'Taking Steps To Build A Healthier Community', Bowman Addresses Spike In Crime – May 26, 2022

Police said the victims had gotten into “an encounter” with a group of unknown suspects at a nearby park. They say the critically injured man had his shoes stolen from him after the assault.

Two male suspects were arrested in the 1200 block of Alexander Avenue a short time later.

No arrests have been announced in a second stabbing that happened a few hours later at a home in the 200 block of Burrows Avenue.

In that case police said two suspects sprayed pepper spray into a back door of the home around 4 a.m., forcing an adult man out of the home.

They say the man was stabbed in the upper body once he got outside.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Over this past weekend (June 10-12, 2022), the Winnipeg Police Service responded to and continues to investigate a homicide, as well as several shooting and stabbing incidents. Media release: https://t.co/YtDSLtPKwg — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile a woman has been charged in connection with another stabbing that sent a man to hospital in critical condition Friday.

In that case police said the 36-year-old victim was at a home in the 500 block of Flora Avenue when he was stabbed by a woman who was previously unknown to him.

Police haven’t said what led up to the stabbing.

A 22-year-old woman from Winnipeg was arrested at a home in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue a few hours later. She is charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody.

Vehicle hit by gunfire on Sherbrook Street

Police are also investigating a pair of shootings that happened over the weekend.

In both cases the victims were able to get themselves to hospital, police said.

The first victim, a man in his 20s, told investigators he’d been driving down Sherbrook Street around 5:30 a.m. when gunshot hit his vehicle.

The man drove himself to the Health Sciences Centre in stable condition, with what police describe as a lower-body injury.

Handguns a 'hot commodity' in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase – May 25, 2022

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

The major crimes unit is also investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Sunday.

Police said investigators were called around 1:30 a.m. after the victim arrived at hospital on his own, possibly by taxi.

Winnipeg police investigate shooting at St. James lounge – Jun 1, 2022

The teen was in unstable condition when he arrived at hospital, police said, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said the victim has not been able to provide many details about what happened.

There have been no arrests announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police – Apr 19, 2022