Metis artist creates art installation at Glanmore House in Belleville

Metis artist Tracey-Mae Chambers has weaved hundreds of strands of red yarn and beeswax along the veranda of the National Historic site Glanmore House in Belleville.

The art instillation is part of Chambers’ Hope and Healing Project that she started in 2021.

Chambers has travelled all over North America installing over 80 textile sculptures at a range of places, including museums like Glanmore House, universities, galleries, public spaces and former residential schools.

Chambers says in light of the unmarked graves that have been discovered at residential schools, her Hope and Healing Project is about a reconnection of people, communities and the environment.

“I wanted to shed light on that, and start a conversation about decolonizing these spaces in a non-confrontational way,” said Chambers.

Danielle McMahon-Jones, Glanmore House’s exhibit development coordinator, says being part of the Hope and Healing Project has been a wonderful opportunity for the museum.

“It’s important as a national historic site to be part of a project called hope and healing, and the goal is reconciliation and decolonization,” said McMahon-Jones.

The use of yarn is an important symbolic part of the art piece, according to Chambers.

“I like to say that one string is strong, two strings is stronger, three strings are even stronger,” said Chambers.

“When you combine those strings and weave them together you end with something that’s almost unbreakable, and that’s what a community should be.”

Chambers art piece will be on display at Glanmore House until the end of September.