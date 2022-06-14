Teens sent to Kitchener hospital after being injured by edged weapon: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens were sent to hospital after being involved in an altercation in Kitchener on Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called in after a disturbance was reported near Fisher-Hallman Road and University Avenue West.

They say several people were in a fight in which two teens were injured by an edged weapon.

They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with video footage of the incident or information about it to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

