Crime

Teens sent to Kitchener hospital after being injured by edged weapon: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 4:06 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens were sent to hospital after being involved in an altercation in Kitchener on Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called in after a disturbance was reported near Fisher-Hallman Road and University Avenue West.

Read more: Police make arrest after woman stalked by man in Kitchener for weeks

They say several people were in a fight in which two teens were injured by an edged weapon.

They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 2 men from Montreal arrested in connection with 2021 highway shooting in Kitchener

Police are asking anyone with video footage of the incident or information about it to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

