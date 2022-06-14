Teens sent to Kitchener hospital after being injured by edged weapon: police

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens were sent to hospital after being involved in an altercation in Kitchener on Monday morning.
According to police, officers were called in after a disturbance was reported near Fisher-Hallman Road and University Avenue West.
They say several people were in a fight in which two teens were injured by an edged weapon.
They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with video footage of the incident or information about it to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
