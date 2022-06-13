Police make arrest after woman stalked by man in Kitchener for weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they charged a 44-year-old Waterloo man after a criminal harassment investigation.

On Friday, police said they were looking for a man after a woman had reported being harassed for weeks in Kitchener.

Officers said that the woman had been followed and watched by a man near a grocery store on Fischer-Hallman Road and an educational institution on Strasburg Road.

Police released a photo and a description of a man they were looking to arrest.

Two days later, police said that they had made an arrest, charging the Waterloo man with two counts of criminal harassment.