Health

Ontario mask mandates lapse for public transit, health care settings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2022 9:17 am
Click to play video: 'Remaining mask mandates for Ontario set to expire this weekend' Remaining mask mandates for Ontario set to expire this weekend
WATCH ABOVE: Remaining mask mandates in the province for transit, long-term care homes and hospitals are set to be removed Saturday. Brittany Rosen has reaction from medical experts.

Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says with virus indicators heading in the right direction and high vaccination rates, it’s time to replace mandates with guidance.

He says it’s still recommended that masks be worn in those settings, but that will no longer be the subject of an emergency order that came with the threat of fines and jail time.

Read more: Here’s how masking rules are changing in Ontario come Saturday

The scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table and the Ontario Hospital Association say they would have liked the provincial orders to remain in place for longer.

Many Ontario hospitals across the province have said they will be keeping mask rules in place for visitors and staff, pointing to risk factors among their patients.

Provincial mask mandates will remain in long-term care and retirement homes, where Moore says they should stay in place until at least the summer of 2023.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
