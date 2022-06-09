2 men from Montreal arrested in connection with 2021 highway shooting in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two men from Montreal were arrested in connection with a shooting which occurred on Highway 85 in Kitchener last August.

The shootings occurred on Aug. 14, with the first shots being fired as two cars were headed south on Highway 85 in Kitchener between Lancaster and Guelph streets.

Shots were allegedly fired from a Mercedes into a 2016 four-door grey Honda Civic as the cars were on the highway, police say.

They say the vehicles then travelled to Avalon Place in Kitchener, where more shots were fired.

The two men, aged 26 and 23, were arrested on Canada-wide warrants in Quebec on Monday.

The pair are facing a lengthy list of gun and probation violation charges including attempted murder while using a firearm and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound.