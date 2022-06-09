Menu

Crime

2 men from Montreal arrested in connection with 2021 highway shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 10:48 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two men from Montreal were arrested in connection with a shooting which occurred on Highway 85 in Kitchener last August.

The shootings occurred on Aug. 14, with the first shots being fired as two cars were headed south on Highway 85 in Kitchener between Lancaster and Guelph streets.

Read more: Police release video of 2 men connected to Waterloo highway shooting

Shots were allegedly fired from a Mercedes into a 2016 four-door grey Honda Civic as the cars were on the highway, police say.

Trending Stories

They say the vehicles then travelled to Avalon Place in Kitchener, where more shots were fired.

Read more: Waterloo police chief responds after weekend shootings on and off highway in Kitchener

The two men, aged 26 and 23, were arrested on Canada-wide warrants in Quebec on Monday.

The pair are facing a lengthy list of gun and probation violation charges including attempted murder while using a firearm and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound.

