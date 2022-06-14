Second World War medals, documents found in wrongful possession of Kelowna man

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mounties are trying to solve a mystery.

A First World War Canadian Forces discharge certificate and Second World War Canadian Military medals are now in their possession and they’re trying to reunite them with the rightful owner.

The items were found Jan. 7 in undisclosed circumstances. RCMP said in a press release, only that they were in the hands of someone who was not the rightful owner and due to the value they were making the effort to return them to where they belong.

“As a senior serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces it’s important to me personally these items of the ultimate sacrifice be returned back to the rightful heirs of those who have served with honour,” RCMP Cpl. Ammo Vecchio, said in a press release.

The Discharge Certificate is that of Cpl. John Milliman Wintermute who served in both England and France and was discharged on May 17, 1919.

The medals have been identified from the Second World War but RCMP have uncovered little about who they belonged to.

View image in full screen Second World War medals were found in the wrongful possession of a person in Kelowna. Courtesy: Kelowna RCMP

Mounties have reached out to the Okanagan Military Museum and other Canadian Military partners in the hope it would help them locate their rightful owners.

Anyone with any information regarding these items is asked to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.