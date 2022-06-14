Menu

Fire

Federal government gives $77 million for new fire-resistant buildings in Lytton, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2022 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian government announces millions in funds to respond to natural disasters, including B.C. wildfires' Canadian government announces millions in funds to respond to natural disasters, including B.C. wildfires
Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced millions in funding to be spent, to establish a secretariat to respond to natural disasters and help communities impacted by wildfires. This comes one day after Blair visited Lytton and faced criticism as to why such little work has been done almost a year after a wildfire destroyed the village – May 13, 2022

The fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., will get $77 million from the federal government to help it rebuild a fire-resistant and energy-efficient community.

Harjit Sajjan, the minister of International Development, made the announcement today at a gas station that survived the fire just outside of Lytton.

The Vancouver MP says $64 million will be used to help rebuild public buildings, $6 million has been set aside for residents to bring their homes up to the same standards, while small- and medium-sized businesses will get $7.2 million to help them restart.

Rebuild of Lytton, B.C. after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister

Two people were killed and much of the community was destroyed when wildfire ripped through the community almost a year ago.

Sajjan says the disaster showed that fire spreads from one building to another, and making buildings fire-resistant would benefit the whole community.

Ottawa announced last week it was advancing a $207-million payment to B.C. as it finalizes applications for the federal disaster assistance fund for communities affected by the wildfire season.

Some Lytton residents still waiting on debris removal 10 months after wildfire
Some Lytton residents still waiting on debris removal 10 months after wildfire – May 3, 2022

Lytton’s Mayor, Jan Polderman, says in a statement that the village council has already introduced a new bylaw to support a vision of building to net-zero, which emits no greenhouse gases.

Sajjan says Lytton could be a model for Canada.

“With extreme weather fuelled by climate change becoming more common, we need to work together as we are doing here in Lytton to show that we can rebuild in a better way. In a more resilient, green and sustainable way.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
BC Wildfire tagHarjit Sajjan tagLytton tagLytton Fire taglytton recovery taglytton rebuild tagjan polderman tag

