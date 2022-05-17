Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

A report into Lytton, B.C., wildfire suggests more community fireproofing needed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2022 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair visits Lytton' Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair visits Lytton
It's been over 10 months since Lytton was destroyed by wildfires. Federal Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair joins Global News Morning to talk about his visit to the town on Thursday.

A report on the wildfire that destroyed the British Columbia village of Lytton concludes the disaster couldn’t have been stopped, even with an area-wide emergency response.

The report, published this month by the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, says scientists found the root cause was “easily ignitable structures and homes, and not just a wildfire problem.”

It says even the best possible fire response would have been “overwhelmed” because at least 20 buildings were fully engulfed within 80 minutes and would have required at least 60 fire trucks to contain.

Read more: Bill Blair visits fire-razed Lytton, B.C. to ‘assure’ residents federal relief is coming

The report includes 33 specific recommendations for ways to mitigate wildfire risk and reduce exposure and vulnerabilities within so-called home ignition zones.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The suggestions including mandatory mowing of tall grass and weeds around residential areas and evacuation routes, and development changes like minimum distances between buildings.

Two people were killed in the Lytton fire and most of the community was burned to the ground on June 30 last year in the middle of a heat wave that marked the hottest day ever recorded in Canada at 49.6 C in Lytton.

Click to play video: 'Canadian government announces millions in funds to respond to natural disasters, including B.C. wildfires' Canadian government announces millions in funds to respond to natural disasters, including B.C. wildfires
Canadian government announces millions in funds to respond to natural disasters, including B.C. wildfires
© 2022 The Canadian Press
BC Wildfire tagExtreme Weather tagNatural Disaster tagLytton tagLytton Fire tagFire season tagfireproofing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers