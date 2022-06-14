Lockdown lifted at Mississauga high school after weapon deemed fake: police

Send this page to someone via email

The lockdown at a Mississauga high school and the hold and secure at another have been lifted, police say.

St. Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School and John Fraser Secondary School were placed under lockdown and hold and secure Tuesday afternoon, after police received a report that a student had been seen with a weapon.

Police said officers received a report of a student walking the hall with a weapon at around 1:11 p.m.

In an update at 1:55 p.m., police said the student had been located.

Officers said the student indicated the weapon was not real.

A few minutes later, at 2:10 p.m., officers said the weapon had been located and was deemed to be fake.

“No further safety risk,” police wrote.

