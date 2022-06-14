Calgary emergency management committee hears rain situation looking better

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary emergency officials and city councillors met early Tuesday morning for an update on the heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

Overnight, total rain levels reached 26 millimetres near the Calgary International Airport, 40 mm at Canada Olympic Park, 47 mm in Springbank and 52 mm in Priddis. Meanwhile, a Kananaskis Country volunteer rain station reported rain levels at 112 mm.

Outside of the Stampede city, Claresholm had 47 mm of rain, Pincher Creek had 49 mm, and Crowsnest Pass had about 64 mm.

View image in full screen A berm being put up on Memorial Drive on June 14, 2022. Global News

On Monday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek declared a state of local emergency out of precaution. Doing so gives local emergency services the ability to go door to door to inform people they could be evacuated and access properties if necessary.

On Tuesday morning, Calgary’s Emergency Management Committee heard the situation is looking more positive than previous forecasts but that the city is “not out of the woods” just yet.

View image in full screen Water pumps set up at a home in Bowness, a neighbourhood in Calgary that is bordered by the Bow River to the north and east, June 14, 2022. Global News

According to Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Sue Henry, the city is not expecting any overland flooding from the Elbow River and doesn’t believe there will be any overland flooding from the Bow River, but that will depend on an updated forecast.

The Elbow River is expected to peak on Wednesday morning while the Bow River is expected to peak Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Henry said. “It really depends on where that water falls, and that’s very hard to predict.”

3:24 Calgary declares precautionary state of local emergency amid possible flooding concerns Calgary declares precautionary state of local emergency amid possible flooding concerns

City officials told committee that precipitation falling as snow rather than rain in the higher elevations in the mountains has helped create a better situation than originally anticipated, but officials stressed the rain continues to fall.

“The forecast is very encouraging, but we want to make sure that through an abundance of caution, that we continue on the track that we’re on,” Francois Bouchart, with City of Calgary Water Services, told committee.

However, there remains concern about some of the city’s lower lying communities like Sunnyside and Bowness.

Calgary police deputy chief Chad Tawfik told committee that residents in those areas can expect officers and search and rescue crews going door-to-door to warn of a potential evacuation, if needed.

Committee heard that residents would be given 26 hours to evacuate their homes before high water levels are expected. A decision on any evacuations are expected Tuesday afternoon.

1:43 2013 flood has Canmore better prepared as water levels rise 2013 flood has Canmore better prepared as water levels rise

“There is a lot of nervousness from many Calgarians and that 2013 wasn’t that long ago for many of us,” Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner said.

“We need to stay calm, we need to pay attention to the advisories that are coming, we need to support our neighbours and we need to be ready to move, if needed.”

Henry said two homes in Sunnyside were evacuated on Monday night due to instability on the hillside and water runoff from the escarpment at McHugh Bluff.

Memorial Drive remains closed as crews work to build a berm across the roadway to prevent river water from flowing back westward towards Sunnyside.

According to city officials, a weather system expected to hit Calgary on June 20 will be a factor in determining how long the berm will stay in place on Memorial Drive.

City officials told committee that pumps are being set up in Sunnyside and Bowness in case water levels rise.

Calgarians are urged to report any community flooding to 311.

Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon said the province is focused on getting information and forecast models out to municipalities as quickly as possible. He also encouraged Albertans to keep on top of flood warnings and advisories using the Alberta Rivers app and website.

0:39 Environment minister says Government of Alberta ready to step in to any potential flooding situation Environment minister says Government of Alberta ready to step in to any potential flooding situation