Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy rainfall forecast for southern Alberta could cause some flood damage: expert

By Colette Derworiz The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2022 3:40 pm
Water levels on the Elbow River in Calgary Monday, June 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Water levels on the Elbow River in Calgary Monday, June 13, 2022. Global News

A water expert says heavy rainfall forecast for southern Alberta could cause damage in some areas, but it doesn’t appear as if a repeat of deadly flooding in 2013 is coming.

John Pomeroy, a University of Saskatchewan hydrologist and Canada Research Chair in water resources and climate change, says there’s an interesting combination of events taking place.

“We have a very high mountain snowpack for this time of year — one of the highest in decades — and that’s because of high winter snowfall and a very cool spring,” Pomeroy said in an interview from Canmore, Alta., on Monday. “Then we have a very high forecast of precipitation for the mountains and foothills.”

Read more: Significant rainfall expected for Calgary-area prompts special weather statement

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for between 75 millimetres and 150 millimetres of rain by Wednesday morning in parts of Alberta, including Banff, Calgary and Rocky Mountain House.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Environment has also issued a flood warning on the Bow River between Banff and Exshaw, and flood watches on the Bow, Elbow and Highwood rivers upstream of Calgary and High River. Both communities were hit hard during the flooding in 2013.

Click to play video: 'Feds move ahead with Springbank reservoir near Calgary' Feds move ahead with Springbank reservoir near Calgary
Feds move ahead with Springbank reservoir near Calgary – Jul 20, 2021

Calgary has issued a high stream flow advisory for the Elbow River and lowered water levels at upstream reservoirs on the Bow and Elbow rivers to make room for potential floodwater.

Trending Stories

Pomeroy said people should keep a close eye on the forecast, but he noted that precipitation is currently expected to fall as snow rather than rain in the high mountains.

“So far, this appears to be a colder system than it was in 2013,” he said. “It would build up the snowpack instead of forming rapid runoff down to the creeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“But there’s always a lot of uncertainty with that — it depends on getting the air temperature within one or two degrees exactly right, so it could be wrong.”

Read more: City of Calgary preparing for potential flooding this year

Pomeroy said much would depend on what happened Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“From everything I can see, it doesn’t look like it will be a 2013-type event, though there’s still a possibility of damaging floods in localized areas,” he said.

Pomeroy added that towns and cities are much more prepared this year than they were nine years ago, when floods left at least five people dead and caused billions of dollars in damage across southern Alberta.

13
Water levels on the Elbow River in Calgary Monday, June 13, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Water levels on the Elbow River in Calgary Monday, June 13, 2022. Global News
23
Water levels on the Elbow River in Calgary Monday, June 13, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Water levels on the Elbow River in Calgary Monday, June 13, 2022. Global News
33
Water levels on the Elbow River in Calgary Monday, June 13, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Water levels on the Elbow River in Calgary Monday, June 13, 2022. Global News
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Rain tagCalgary weather tagBanff tagHigh River tagBow River tagRainfall Warning tagRocky Mountain House tagElbow River tagCalgary rain tagHigh Stream Flow Advisory tagAlberta rainfall warning tagCalgary rainfall warning tagSouthern Alberta flood potential tagSouthern Alberta rain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers