Canada

Feds to lift COVID-19 vaccination requirement to board flights, trains: source

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 1:28 am
People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The organization that runs the airport is "urgently" calling on the federal government to help alleviate major delays affecting passengers at security and clearance points amid a shortage of staff. View image in full screen
People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The organization that runs the airport is "urgently" calling on the federal government to help alleviate major delays affecting passengers at security and clearance points amid a shortage of staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A government source tells Global News the federal government will soon announce that Canadians will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to board trains as well as domestic and international flights.

Since Oct. 30, 2021, the federal government has required travellers in Canada to be fully vaccinated to travel by air or rail.

Though Ottawa recently suspended randomized COVID-19 testing at customs, the remaining measures have been the subject of criticism from the travel industry.

The Canadian Airports Council and others have called for an end to vaccine mandates for passengers, along with aviation, security and customs employees.

News of the policy change came as lengthy delays were being reported at Canadian airports, particularly Toronto Pearson International Airport

–With files from The Canadian Press

