Feds to lift COVID-19 vaccination requirement to board flights, trains: source

A government source tells Global News the federal government will soon announce that Canadians will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to board trains as well as domestic and international flights.

Since Oct. 30, 2021, the federal government has required travellers in Canada to be fully vaccinated to travel by air or rail.

Though Ottawa recently suspended randomized COVID-19 testing at customs, the remaining measures have been the subject of criticism from the travel industry.

The Canadian Airports Council and others have called for an end to vaccine mandates for passengers, along with aviation, security and customs employees.

News of the policy change came as lengthy delays were being reported at Canadian airports, particularly Toronto Pearson International Airport

–With files from The Canadian Press

