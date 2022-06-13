Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet sent Monday morning, Trudeau said he is “feeling fine” and will continue working remotely for the week. Trudeau had said on Jan. 27 that he was isolating after being notified of an exposure. The PM later confirmed two of his children had also tested positive for COVID-19. – Jan 31, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has COVID-19 — again.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Trudeau announced he has again tested positive for the virus and is isolating, but said he felt “OK.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January as the Omicron variant surge sent case counts across the country soaring to new highs.

Trending Stories

He is triple vaccinated.

Read more: Omicron COVID-19 variant likely to re-infect ‘over and over again,’ experts say

Recurring infection from COVID-19 has become more common over recent months as a result of Omicron and the more recent sub-variant, BA.2. Both are immune-evasive, meaning the virus has developed enough mutations to escape some of the immune response gained from vaccination.

Vaccination previously was highly effective at preventing infection and transmission of previous variants of COVID-19, including the Delta variant that dominated the summer of 2021.

However, the emerging reality of repeated infection by Omicron and immune-evasive variants does not mean the vaccines do not work. The vaccines remain highly effective at preventing severe outcomes such as death and hospitalizations that overwhelmed healthcare systems in many parts of the world earlier in the pandemic.

“The Omicron variant, in particular, seems to be one that will re-infect people over and over again,” Kelly McNagny, professor of medical genetics at the University of British Columbia’s school for biomedical engineering, told Global News last month.

“It’s a little bit more like the common cold virus that tends to infect the upper airways, which is a place where you tend not to develop strong immunity easily.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

With a file from Global’s Irelyne Lavery.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOmicron tagTrudeau COVID-19 tagJustin Trudeau COVID-19 tagCanada Covid Cases tagjustin trudeau covid tagjustin trudeau tests positive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers