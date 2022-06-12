Vernon based semi-truck makes dangerous pass on B.C. highway

Send this page to someone via email

There was another close call for drivers along a B.C. highway. Dashcam footage on the Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook page shows a semi-truck dangerously passing over double solid lines on Highway 97, approximately 20 minutes south of 100 Mile House.

According to the page, a witness said the white truck attempted to pass the red truck near the end of the passing lanes, but the red truck would not let him.

“Both these vehicles are in the wrong. Watch the speeds of the red truck. He deliberately sped up to prevent the white truck from coming back in front of him,” said Skilled Truckers Canada.

“This behavior unfortunately is why people die on our highways.”

The video was posted to the Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook page on Friday but it is unclear when this incident occurred.

DCT Chambers Trucking, the company that owns the white truck making the dangerous pass, says they did not know about the video or incident prior to Global News reaching out.

“This was a very serious near-miss situation. We will be conducting a full safety review ASAP. Our entire fleet is equipped with Satellite tracking units and dash cams; which will assist in our investigation,” said Chambers Transportation Group president Ryan Chambers in a statment.

“The type of driving behaviour shown in the video is unacceptable and we will take immediate action.”

DCT is a B.C.-based company and the main office is located in Vernon.

“Rant to DCT in Vernon for allowing this unprofessional driver to continue to work in our area,” said Okanagan resident Matt Dutchak on Facebook.

“I hope this guy is not an accurate representation of who DCT hires and the quality of professional drivers they employ.”

Dutchak is a Mandatory Entry-Level Training (MELT) Program instructor at the Taylor Pro College in Vernon.

“As an instructor, I take that behavior personally and it really upsets me I see “professional drivers” putting themselves and everyone else in extreme danger.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that when they receive information regarding dangerous driving and commercial vehicles, the information is shared with the ministry’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) branch.

“Overall, the commercial trucking industry is extremely professional and safety-conscious. However, there are instances, such as the unsafe pass and subsequent failure to yield captured on video, that are obviously unsafe,” said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in a statement.

“CVSE will prioritize verification of both vehicles and drivers and will follow up to determine appropriate action.”