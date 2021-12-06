RCMP working to curb dangerous driving following video of reckless Highway 5A pass

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties continue to look into a hair-raising pass that was witnessed on a winding, two-lane section of Highway 5A.

“B.C. Highway Patrol was made aware of this incident last Thursday and we are investigating along with Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement ,” Cpl. Mike Halskov said Monday.

“Motorists, including truckers, can expect to see enforcement on all highways, including Hwy 3 & 5A, into and out of the Lower Mainland to curb this kind of aggressive, dangerous and completely preventable driving behaviour.”

Halskov said he didn’t know the status of the investigation at this time. The video has been widely viewed since it was first posted to Twitter, prompting condemnation.

@SurreyRCMP @Kamscan @DriveBC @AM730Traffic Reckless driving on hwy 5a, putting all the other drivers in danger( crossing double yellow’s on a curve) YWC transport ( EM1476) pic.twitter.com/Pd7kDGCAMz — Pubg Warrior (@vishalkhehra94) December 2, 2021

Highway 5A runs from Kamloops to Princeton and it, like other area highways, have been much busier since the Coquihalla Highway shut down due to floods.

Earlier in the month, three people died in a head-on collision involving two transport trucks on Highway 3. The highway was closed for 16 hours, and, following the fatal crash, B.C. Highway Patrol urged motorists to travel for essential reasons only.

“With the closure of several major routes and only limited or restricted travel on others, it is expected that those highways opened for essential travel will experience an increase in traffic volume generally, and commercial vehicle traffic especially, and this includes Highway 3,” RCMP said.

