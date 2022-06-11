Menu

Health

Last year’s drought results in more pollen this spring

By Emily-May Simmonds Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Spring allergies worse than most years' Spring allergies worse than most years
Last summer's drought caused more issues for this year than expected, one being pollen and it being worse than it’s been in years.

This Spring, the air is filled with more pollen than usual — result of last summer’s drought.

“It’s coming off of spruce trees, like this spruce tree behind me here,” said Helen Shook, USask Gardenline Specialist.

Due to last summer’s heat, the trees began to stress, which means they will create more pollen to procreate.

Why are pollen allergies worse in Canada this year?

“The cones developed last year in response to the stress, because they really needed to make sure the trees could make seeds so that it could carry on and that’s why we’re seeing so much pollen,” said Shook.

The seeds from the cone go on to grow more spruce trees, but many who are allergic to pollen are definitely feeling the increase.

“Some of my friends, they have to wear masks when they go outside literally because it’s everywhere and they’re constantly sneezing,” said Blake Dickie, Saskatoon resident.

Do you have allergies or a cold or flu? Here's how to tell, and how to recover

Unfortunately, there aren’t many solutions to help those struggling, apart from over-the-counter medications.

“Allergy sufferers should talk to their doctors and just wait it out,” said Shook.

Shook believes this will last roughly two more weeks in Saskatoon.

