Canadian rock musician Bif Naked to be focus of new documentary

Send this page to someone via email

Bif Naked is going before the cameras in a new documentary on her life and career from the co-director of The Corporation.

The Canadian alt-punk rocker, who’s known for hits “Spaceman” and “I Love Myself Today,” has signed on for Bif Naked: One of a Kind, which will air on Super Channel as part of its original selections in early 2024.

7:10 Musician Bif Naked releases memoir Musician Bif Naked releases memoir – Apr 16, 2016

Producers say the film will explore the hurdles faced by the musician, born Beth Torbert, who was orphaned in New Delhi before she moved to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Bif Naked donates proceeds from new single to AIDS Vancouver

Director Jennifer Abbott, whose previous films include the 2003 capitalism study The Corporation and its 2020 sequel, will lead the project.

View image in full screen Singer and songwriter Beth Torbert, centre, known by her stage name Bif Naked, stands during a ceremony where she was conferred an honorary degree by Simon Fraser University during convocation, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, May 6, 2022. Torbert was named as one of the honorary recipients for 2020 however the in-person convocation ceremony that Spring was cancelled due to COVID-19. Ceremonies were held this week for spring 2020 graduates who at the time were only able to participate virtually. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Abbott described herself in the announcement as “a fan” who decades ago was drawn to the singer’s “booming voice, fierce spirit and determination to chart her own course.”

The musician previously opened up about her past in the 2016 autobiography I Bificus, which explored her experiences with misogyny and drugs in the music scene, dealing with sexual assault and surviving breast cancer and various other health issues.

Advertisement